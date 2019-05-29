|
|
Rick Cowan, age 67, of Hagerstown, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 with his family by his side. He had bravely confronted and fought Parkinson's for the past five years. He was born May 8, 1952 in New Castle, Indiana and had resided in Hagerstown most of his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie; sons Ryan Cowan and wife Amber of Hagerstown, Matt Cowan and wife Brooke of New Castle; grandchildren Cara, Bryce, Brynn, Jase and Maxx; sisters Virginia Cripps of Spiceland, Shirley Ramsey (Dave) of Cambridge City, and brother Roger (Marsha Hamlin) of Richmond; sister-in-law Cheryl Wampler (John) of Hagerstown, brother-in-law Ron Kenworthy (Dena) of Hagerstown; his dog Maggie, numerous friends and family. Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Waneta Cowan; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ralph and Joan Kenworthy, and brother-in-law, Jim Cripps. Rick retired from Chrysler Corporation in Kokomo in 2012 as a pipefitter. He enjoyed playing golf with his sons and friends, music - especially trips to Nashville with family and friends, and taking family vacations. Some of his favorite times out and about were watching his grandchildren in their activities, having coffee with friends, and riding his motorcycle. Rick was a loving "Granddaddy" and nothing made him smile brighter than to have a grandbaby on his lap. The family would like to thank the many health care professionals throughout Rick's journey at Reid Health (Rock Steady Boxing), Henry Community Health and Ball Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm, Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Hagerstown First United Methodist Church, 199 South Perry Street, Hagerstown, Indiana with Pastor John Huff officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at The Meeting Place, 11 East Main Street, Hagerstown, Indiana from 4-6 pm. "He fought a good fight, he kept the faith, he won the race!" In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reid Health Foundation for Rock Steady Boxing, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, Indiana 47374. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 29, 2019