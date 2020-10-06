1/1
Rick Searcy
Richmond - Ricky D. "Rick" Searcy, 67, passed away at Glen Oaks Healthcare in New Castle, Indiana on Tuesday September 29, 2020 during a rehabilitation stay following surgery. Ricky was born in Augusta, Georgia on October 21, 1952. He graduated from Blue River High School with the class of 1971 and has lived most of his adult life in Richmond. Rick had worked as a farmer and at New Castle Chrysler. He retired from Richmond State Hospital after more than 30 years of service. Rick had a "Green Thumb" and could grow any plant. He especially enjoyed raising cactus and other succulents and would often offer them for sale at area flea markets.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth (Walden) Searcy of New Castle; 3 sons Erik (Rhonda) Searcy and Nathaniel Searcy both of Lewisville and Kurtis (Elizabeth) Searcy of Avon; 4 grandchildren, Annabelle, Jackson, Jacob and Kate Searcy; 1 brother, Doug

(Debbie) Searcy of Straughn; fianc'ee, Melinda Sekse of Centervill

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Donald D. Searcy in 2005 and 2 special cousins, Vance and Ann Anderson.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held on a future date. Marshall & Erlewein Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements, where online condolences can be made at www.marshallanderleweinfuneralhome.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
