Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wesleyan Church
5600 North U.S. 27
Richmond, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesleyan Church
5600 North U.S. 27
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rick May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rick W. May


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rick W. May Obituary
Rick W. May

Richmond, Ind. - Rick W. May, age 60, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Reid Health.

Born August 22, 1958, in Connersville, Indiana, to Paul and Betty Davis May, Rick lived in this community all of his life. He worked at Interstate Batteries for over 30 years. Rick was hardworking and meticulous in caring for his yard. He loved being outside, taking pictures, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jean Jolliff May, to whom he was married September 2, 1978; sons, Andrew (Valerie) May of Richmond and Justin (Camrie) May of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob; parents; sister, Debbie (Darrell) Lykins of Connersville; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

Visitation for Rick W. May will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wesleyan Church, 5600 North U.S. 27, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Wesleyan Church with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Wesleyan Church for The Next Chapter Building Fund, 5600 North U.S. 27, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now