Rick W. May



Richmond, Ind. - Rick W. May, age 60, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born August 22, 1958, in Connersville, Indiana, to Paul and Betty Davis May, Rick lived in this community all of his life. He worked at Interstate Batteries for over 30 years. Rick was hardworking and meticulous in caring for his yard. He loved being outside, taking pictures, and spending time with his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Jean Jolliff May, to whom he was married September 2, 1978; sons, Andrew (Valerie) May of Richmond and Justin (Camrie) May of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob; parents; sister, Debbie (Darrell) Lykins of Connersville; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



Visitation for Rick W. May will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the Wesleyan Church, 5600 North U.S. 27, Richmond. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the Wesleyan Church with Pastor David Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Wesleyan Church for The Next Chapter Building Fund, 5600 North U.S. 27, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019