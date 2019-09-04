|
|
Rita E. Bruck
Richmond - Rita E. Bruck, daughter of Reid Cox and Louise Cox, age 92, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Rita, born December 29, 1926, was a lifelong Richmond, Indiana resident. She married the love of her life, Leo W. Bruck on January 9, 1946 on his return from the World War II Pacific Theater. Leo preceded her in death on February 14, 1998.
Survivors include her children Sherry (husband Rick) Puthoff of Muskegon, MI and Bill Bruck of Denver, CO. Grandchildren include Chandler (wife Lori) Puthoff and Caroline Puthoff, granddaughter Jillian Puthoff and brother Robert Cox, and nieces and nephews. Rita was, also, preceded in death by her sister Rose Smith.
Rita was a quiet and reserved individual who never sought the limelight, but who was a strong supporter and facilitator of the efforts and activities of her family. With her children, she spent many evenings going over catechism memorizations and spelling words, attending practice sessions, games and track and swimming meets.
Her introspective nature led Rita to a disciplined behavior of never missing weekly or holiday Masses, walking five miles a day, five days a week, or sitting in her recliner reading book after book.
Rita's mild and accommodating manners were at times put aside to prod family members to respond to her wishes. Her family will never forget the many Christmas mornings, after a late Christmas Eve with the son-in law's relatives, Rita would be up at 5:00 AM putting the turkey in the oven and prepping the dressing, and then turning on Christmas music that would wake the dead to get everyone up and out of bed. It was the dread of Christmas mornings which is continually recalled with laughter.
Then, there were Sunday evenings when everything came to a stop for the Lawrence Welk Show. There was no changing her mind on what we would watch on Sunday nights.
Rita will be missed by her family and friends for her kind and gentle manner, her independent spirit, her contagious laughter and endless love.
A word of thanks and appreciation to the nurses and staff at Friends Fellowship for their excellent and respectful care of our mother and grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Rita's name to Friends Fellowship, Hospice or St. Andrew Church.
Services for Rita will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday (September 4, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Deacon Jim Miller will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Earlham Veteran's Field of Honor. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M to 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday (September 4, 2019) at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 4, 2019