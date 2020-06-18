Robbie A. Lanter
Fountain City, IN - Robbie A. Lanter, 54, passed away on Wednesday morning, June 17, 2020, in Fountain City, IN.
He was born January 3, 1966, in Wayne County, Indiana, the son of Ted W. and Yvonne Anderson Lanter. Robbie was a 1985 graduate of Northeastern High School in Fountain City, IN.
Robbie and the former Kim Tillery were married on March 21, 1990, they were blessed with two daughters. He was an avid rabbit hunter and enjoyed raising and running beagles. He also enjoyed being outdoors and was a member of the National Rifle Association. His greatest pleasure came from being a papaw to his grandchildren Madeline and Wesley.
Robbie will be missed by his wife of 30 years, Kim; his two daughters, Morgan Harrington and husband Ben Harrington, of Loveland, CO; McKenzie Lanter of Fountain City, IN and Jacob Cates of Williamsburg, IN; 2 grandchildren, Madeline Harrington and Wesley Harrington; mother Yvonne Lanter of Fountain City, IN, mother-in-law Janice Carender of Williamsburg, IN, father -in-law Kenneth Tillery and wife Judy Tillery of Tyner, KY, 2 brothers, Reagan Lanter, of Fountain City, IN, Rodney Lanter and wife Penny Lanter of New Paris, OH, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Robbie was preceded in death by his father, Ted Lanter in 2008, father in law Gary Carender in 2008, sister-in-law Jolene Lanter in 2011, sister Ranate D. Lanter in 2012, both sets of paternal and maternal grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1pm to 4pm with a service following located at Stone Valley Church 3945 Wernle Road Richmond, IN 47474, with Pastor Anthony White officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.