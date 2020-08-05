1/1
Robeert Everett "Bob" Henderson
1938 - 2020
Richmond - Robert Ernest "Bob" Henderson 81 of Richmond died August 3, 2020 at Reid Health after a short illness. He was born December 22, 1938 in Delphi to Ernest and Mary Maroney Henderson and lived here most of his life.

He was the former owner of the Idle Hour Tavern and Southside Motors. He was a Navy veteran. Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Kirk Little VFW Post #1108, and Howard Thomas American Legion Post #315. He enjoyed visiting Las Vegas with his wife Martha.

Survivors include two daughters Tammy and Terri, two step children Randy (Angie) Davis and Jennifer Davis (Mark Tuggle) of Richmond, his grandchildren and great grandchildren, two brothers Ron and Bill Henderson, nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

His wife Martha died September 12, 2019, one grandson Chad Southard, one great granddaughter Nadia Johnson, one brother Richard Henderson, and one sister Judith Raderkorf are also deceased.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday August 7, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Martin Holman and Rev. Ron Chappell officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors by the Wayne County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call Friday August 7, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.








Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
AUG
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
