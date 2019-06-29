|
|
Robert A. Bertram
Hagerstown - Hagerstown native Robert Allen Bertram, 70, of Richmond, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born in New Castle on July 31, 1948 to George Oliver, Sr. and Ernestine Bernetha (Hoover) Bertram. He was a 1966 graduate of Hagerstown High School. In 1989 he retired from the US Army as First Sergeant, following 22 years of service. He was an avid fan of NASCAR racing and Indianapolis Colts. Survivors include 3 children, Angella Hall (Tommy Ball), Holly Rhodes (Steve) and Robert Bertram, Jr.; 2 Brothers, Jerry Bertram (Marcia) and David Bertram (Nita); 2 sisters, Phyllis Garry (Brian) and triplet sister Roberta Hensley (Rex); Grandchildren Taylor Ball, Christopher Hall, Carleigh Hall, T.J. Ball, Hannah Turowski, Cade Mullins, Mykah Bertram and Kaylee Bertram; great-grandchildren Haydon Turowski and Hollen Turowski; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George Bertram, Jr. and 3 sisters, Rosemma Anderson, Iona Brown and triplet sister Rebecca Garvin.
Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Monday, July 1, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Pastor Paul Gearhardt will officiate. Military Honors will conclude services. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to William O. Frazier Post 333, American Legion, 615 W. Main St., Hagerstown, IN 47346. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 29, 2019