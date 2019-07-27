Services
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Surety Community Church
131 South 18th Street
Richmond, IN
Robert Anthony "Tony" Ross


1969 - 2019
Robert Anthony "Tony" Ross

Richmond - Robert Anthony "Tony" Ross, 50, of Richmond, IN, entered into eternity on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born March 29, 1969 in Columbus, OH he was the son of Jerry Ross and Faith Karen (Foust) Ross. He was a 1987 graduate of Harbor Creek High School in Battle Creek, Michigan. He earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, where he was a member of the swim team, earning All State honors. He went on to compete in the National College Competition at Wayne State University in Detroit. Tony is preceded in death by his father Jerry on January 9, 2017. A beloved father, son and brother,

Tony is survived by mother Faith Karen Ross of Richmond; sister Julie Lynn Dennis and husband Billy of Richmond; daughter Thea Mairie Ross of Richmond; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A service of remembrance will be held at 4:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Surety Community Church - 131 South 18th Street - Richmond, IN. Pastor Rodney Anderson will preside. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 27, 2019
