Robert (Bob) Brice Meyer, 72, of Hagerstown, passed away Wednesday, April 8, surrounded by his family, at Reid Hospital. He was born May 5, 1947, in New Castle, to Robert C. and Irene Davis Meyer. He moved to Hagerstown in 1959 and remained a life-long resident. Bob graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1965, and on March 19, 1967 he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Anne Ulerick. They celebrated 53 years together. Bob fought a good fight to the end and ran the race to the finish. Bob was Scoutmaster of Troop 3 for 22 years. He took boys to Philmont Scout Camp in New Mexico three times. He earned many awards of appreciation for his interest and service to the youth of the Hagerstown community. He was awarded the highest award in Scouting, The Silver Beaver. He was a 30-year retiree of Perfect Circle, and was a member of the 25-Year Club, serving as President for several years. Bob was a member of the Optimist Club since 1991, receiving Optimist of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year. He served as president and helped with fundraisers. In 1993, Bob received the Distinguished Service Award for Community Dedication from the Lions Club. He served as an EMT, for Culberson Ambulance Service, for 22 years. In 1969, Bob joined The First United Methodist Church. He was very active in a variety of ministries. He used his artistic talent creating props for VBS and many musicals for the youth program. He used his abilities to glorify the Lord! Bob enjoyed art, camping, music, singing, classic cars and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved to laugh, smile and tell a joke.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He waved to everyone and never met a stranger. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Amy (Tim) Carter; Scott (Lori) Meyer; and, Joy (Gary) DeLong; seven grandchildren, Neva, Emma and Sara Carter; Liam and Stella Meyer; and, Josh and Brice Griffin; sister Anna (Steve) Brown; Aunts Rosemary Latham; Helen Meyer; and, Monica Davis; Brother-in-law Allen Ulerick; Sister-in-laws Diana Hill and Julia (James) Pugh; eight nephews; one niece; many cousins; and, his long-time friend, Steve Wieseke. In accordance with health department rules and a concern for public safety, there will be no public visitation. Private graveside services will be at the convenience of the family with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. A celebration of Bob's life will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Boy Scout Troop 3, Hagerstown Optimist Club or Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. You are encouraged to leave condolences for the family on the guest book at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020