|
|
Robert "Bob" Bowers
Liberty - Robert J. "Bob" Bowers, 83, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Golden Living Center in Richmond, Indiana. He was born on January 10, 1936, in Mineral Springs, Craig County, Virginia, and is the son of the late John Herman Bowers and Raeburn Helms Bowers.
He loved telling stories about his time growing up in the mountains. In 1949, the family moved to Franklin County, Indiana; settling first in Laurel and later moving to the Fairfield area.
He married Sandra Darleen Banning on February 20, 1954. They had two children, Jo Ann and Robert. They were able to enjoy almost 57 years together before she passed in June 2011.
In 1968, the family moved to Liberty because of the Brookville Dam. As a young man, Bob helped his dad in the logging business. He was the owner of B&S Dairy Supplies; building over 100 milking parlors. He was a contractor and built homes for people. He was really proud of the houses that he built.
Bob had many hobbies. When he was younger, he played softball and was a homerun hitter. He also played golf, enjoyed trap shooting, hunting, and fishing. He had a woodworking shop and an antique store in Roseburg. He loved canning green beans and baking cookies.
Bob was a member of Old Franklin Church in Franklin County.
He is survived by a daughter, Jo Ann (Stan) Minnick, of Monon, Indiana; a son, Robert L. (Debbie) Bowers, of Liberty; a sister, Linda (Dave) Taylor; a brother, Roy Bowers; sister-in-law, Mary Bowers; five grandchildren, Michael (Sarah) Bowers, Jason (Sherry) Bowers, Brian (Kim) Minnick, Daniel Minnick, and Erin (Akshat) Vyas; four great-grandchildren, Griffin and Grayson Minnick, Trevor Bowers, and Saira Vyas; numerous nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog, Katie.
Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Nell & Sebert Fridley; and three brothers, Melvin Bowers, John Bowers, and Dale Bowers.
Visitation for Bob will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Urban-Winkler Liberty Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Friday, August 2nd, at 11:00am, at the funeral home, with Jay King officiating. Burial will follow in Sims Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 31, 2019