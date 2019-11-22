|
Robert Clarkston
Richmond -
Robert E. Clarkston, 69, of Richmond, formerly of Liberty, passed away on November 21, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 4, 1950 in Rushville to the late David Clarkston and Ruby Allen Clarkston.
Robert had been a truck driver and worked for Browning Lumber as a logger for over 40 years. In his leisure time, he enjoyed going fishing and playing cards.
He is survived by his 3 daughters, Sheila Clarkston of Richmond, Amanda Clarkston of Cincinnati and Valerie Clarkston of West Virginia; the mother of his children, Bonita "Bonnie" Newby; 4 brothers, Jackie (Patty) Clarkston, of Liberty, Jim (Joyce) Clarkston, of Centerville, Tommy (Theresa) Clarkston, Liberty and Pat Clarkston, of Cincinnati; a granddaughter, Brandi Sams; and a great-grandson, Brantley Michael Sams.
Along with his parents, Robert was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Larry Clarkston, Johnny Clarkston and David Clarkston Jr.; a sister, Judy Campbell; and a sister-in-law, Lois Clarkston.
Visitation for Robert will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm at Urban Winkler Liberty Funeral Home, 310 N. Main St. Liberty, Indiana 47353. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to at the funeral home, or sent to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019