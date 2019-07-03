|
|
Robert Dale "Honey Boy" Grace
Richmond, Indiana - Robert Dale "Honey Boy" Grace, age 91, passed away at his residence surrounded by his loving family on June 30, 2019. He was born September 20, 1927, to Paul and Wahnita Grace, in Richmond, Indiana.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Wayne County. After graduation, he was enlisted in the United States Army from 1946-1947. He loved to bowl, play cards and watch the Cincinnati Reds. Robert was a former Post Commander of The American Legion Post 315, Richmond, Indiana, and a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 360, in New Paris, Ohio. He was also known as "the best bartender in Richmond." Robert was also known for his generous giving to and for others. He was a huge contributor to the Blood Center; where he had donated 150 gallons of blood over the years. Robert was loved and will be missed by everyone who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his children, sons: John (Linda) Grace of Cincinnati, Ohio and Dirk Hurd; daughters: Lisa Wildridge (Dave Beach), Kelly (Dennis) Smith, Cindy (Henry Michael) Potter and Sarah (Brian Rizzi) Hobbs; grandchildren: Chuck Grace, Gary Wildridge, Jenna (Scott Godsey) Potter, Sarah Potter, Shane Smith, Heather (Dre Barnes) Ratliff, Natalee Hobbs, Joseph Hobbs, Austin Rizzi and Hunter Rizzi; great grandchildren: Aleigha Ratliff, Akylah Ratliff, Anna Belle Steele, McKenna Godsey and Michael Godsey; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Shirley Grace; great grandson: Henry Cameron Godsey; sisters: Sally West and Marilyn Jacobs; and a son in law: Elson Hobbs III.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Julie at Reid Hospice and Alyssa Baker with Advantage Home Health.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 12 Noon, with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Family and friends may visit Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Military rites will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers and in Robert's memory; all charitable contributions can be given to Hoxworth Blood Center, 11812 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45246. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 3, 2019