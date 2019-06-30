|
Robert Dannaker
New Paris, Ohio - Robert Dannaker, age 44, of New Paris, Ohio, passed Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born on October 13, 1974 in Springfield, OH, son of Ron & Sally Dannaker. Rob had worked at FEAM Aero in Cincinnati, OH. He loved to fish, play video games and fix things.
Survived by his Father & Mother, Ron & Sally Dannaker; Son, Austin Dannaker; Daughter, Lexi Dannaker; Brother, Brian (Anita) Dannaker. He will be missed by all.
Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, Ohio. Family & friends will gather at 3:00 PM. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019