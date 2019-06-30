Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Robert Dannaker


1974 - 2019
Robert Dannaker Obituary
Robert Dannaker

New Paris, Ohio - Robert Dannaker, age 44, of New Paris, Ohio, passed Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born on October 13, 1974 in Springfield, OH, son of Ron & Sally Dannaker. Rob had worked at FEAM Aero in Cincinnati, OH. He loved to fish, play video games and fix things.

Survived by his Father & Mother, Ron & Sally Dannaker; Son, Austin Dannaker; Daughter, Lexi Dannaker; Brother, Brian (Anita) Dannaker. He will be missed by all.

Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM, on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 109 West Main Street, New Paris, Ohio. Family & friends will gather at 3:00 PM. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019
