Robert Dargie
Robert Dargie

Richmond - Robert Dargie passed away on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) at home surrounded by family. Robert was born on December 30, 1943 in Richmond, Indiana to William B. and Elizabeth Riley Dargie.

Robert is survived by children Mike (Rhonda) Dargie, Mark (Debbie) Dargie, Bruce (Tammy) Dargie, Patrick (Lisa) Dargie, Chris (Erin) Dargie, Mary Beard and Rebecca (Paul) Schroeder; sister Lorraine "Kitty" Fitzgibbons; 29 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Sandra Webb Dargie; brother William A Dargie; sisters Joan Doerflein, Lillian "Lolly" Richardson and Audrey Hoffenbacher.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
