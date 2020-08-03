Robert Dishmond
Liberty - Robert (Bob) Lee Dishmond Sr., age 85 went to meet our Lord & Savior on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home in Liberty, Indiana. He was born April 25, 1935 in Science Hill, Kentucky to Raymond and Ollie Dishmond (Gregg). Bob was a long-time resident of Union County. Bob attended Pulaski County School, Kentucky and enlisted in the United States Army at a young age of 17. He was a decorated veteran of 101st Airborne, K-Company, 7th Regiment, 4th Squad. He later transferred to the 3rd Infantry Division so that he could serve in the Korean War.
Upon returning home from Korea, Bob worked at various places before devoting 35 years of loyal service to Dana Corporation where he eventually retired.
In 1959, he married his (baby doll), Mary Maxine Woods Dishmond. Together, they were blessed with their greatest accomplishment in life - 7 children; Robert Lee Dishmond Jr. of Liberty; Sheila (Tom) Schwegman of Liberty; Becky Cox of Centerville; Elaine (Mike) Elliott of Centerville; Rhonda (Mike) Moegerle of Liberty; Dale Dishmond of Liberty; and Monica (Bill) Hahn of Oviedo, Florida; as well as 12 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Bob's family was everything to him and he took great pride in all of them.
Bob was an active member of his church serving as an elder at Abington Christian Church. He had been involved in multiple mission trips to Haiti and Ecuador. He had a love and passion for the ministry of music at his church and the Gaither Southern Gospel videos. Bob and his family traveled the Tri-State area singing for his Lord. God was always first in his life and he enjoyed sharing his passion with others.
Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge F&A.M. Lodge # 102 earning his 32nd degree of Master Mason. Bob was also a Tarum Shriner and was active with the Shriner's Children's Hospital
participating in parades as a Shriner's Clown as part of the Scooter Patrol bringing joy and laughter to kids and adults alike. He had also been a member of the American Legion and VFW in Liberty, IN.
Bob was a man of many talents and wore many hats, literally, many hats. He always had a joke to share and enjoyed bringing happiness and laughter to all. Bob also enjoyed traveling the U.S. and abroad visiting 48 of the 50 states as well as Israel, Greece and Egypt.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ollie, a sister, and a son-in-law, Jack Cox.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 from 10:00am to 1:00pm at Abington Christian Church, Abington, Indiana, with services immediately following. Graveside service with military honors will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery in Centerville, Indiana.
