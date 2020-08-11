Robert (Bob) E. Abney



Robert (Bob) E. Abney, born 4/25/45, passed away on Friday August 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents: Clelan (Dick) Abney and Mercile (Marcella) L. Abney of Centerville, Indiana. Bob was a decorated Viet Nam war "hero" earning 3 Purple Hearts and 2 bronze stars while serving with the 173rd Airborne. Bob was born in San Francisco, CA, but was raised in Richmond, Indiana before leaving to attend Brevard Junior college in Cocoa, Florida. He was a successful salesman for Bell South achieving multiple awards as top salesman for the month. He is survived by three children: Troy (North Carolina), Jay (Delaware) and Mark (Ohio), 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, 3 daughters in law and 4 siblings: Richard Abney (Maineville, Ohio), Wanda Wright (Webster, IN), Cathy Abney (Harrodsburg, Ky) and Norma Shafer (Orlando, Florida). He was always joking around and telling funny stories. He loved to play golf and was a former member of the Elks Country Club in Richmond, Indiana. He loved all sports especially basketball playing for the Webster Pirates 1961-62; later became Team Manager for Brevard Junior college basketball team. He graduated from Webster Williamsburg in 1963. He lived in Cape Canaveral for 4 years. Bob was deeply loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a future date.









