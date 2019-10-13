|
Robert E. "Bob" Bailey
Richmond, Ind. - Robert E. "Bob" Bailey, age 70, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, October 11, 2019, at Reid Health.
Born September 28, 1949, in Richmond, Indiana, to James and Pearl Jenkins Bailey, Bob lived in Richmond most of his life. He worked in broadcasting, sales, and most recently as a realtor. Bob attended Central United Methodist Church. He was always active socially in the community, including helping to coordinate the Richmond Rose Festival. Bob did a lot of coaching in youth sports and served on several local boards.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Sherry A. Carl Bailey; son, Tony (Karin) Bailey of Chicago, Illinois; stepchildren, Susan (Brian) White of Delaware, Ohio, and Doug (Amy) Heavilin of Franklin, Indiana; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Rachel, and Jason White and Alex and Ellie Bailey; sister, Carolyn (Ron) Smith of Richmond; nieces; nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, James Alvin Bailey, Rose Fox, Bert Gallop, Aileen Newton, Willis Bailey, and Shirley Davis-Peters.
Visitation for Robert E. "Bob" Bailey will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond and one hour prior to the funeral. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Seger and Pastor Jen Huff officiating. Burial will be in Elkhorn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Birthright, 303 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Central United Methodist Church, 1425 East Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019