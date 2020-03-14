|
|
Robert E. Harris
Greens Fork - Robert Eugene Harris, 84, of Greens Fork, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Springs of Richmond. He was born in Wayne County of May 4, 1935 to Allen and Ruth (Copenhaver) Harris and was a life long resident of the Greens Fork area. Bob served with the US Army, was a 4-H leader for many years and was a member of American Legion Post 333. He enjoyed collecting, restoring and repairing antique farm equipment. He is survived by his wife, Emmabelle Harris, and 2 children, Myron Harris and Carolyn Harris. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, March 18, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wayne County 4-H. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020