Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Harris Obituary
Robert E. Harris

Greens Fork - Robert Eugene Harris, 84, of Greens Fork, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at The Springs of Richmond. He was born in Wayne County of May 4, 1935 to Allen and Ruth (Copenhaver) Harris and was a life long resident of the Greens Fork area. Bob served with the US Army, was a 4-H leader for many years and was a member of American Legion Post 333. He enjoyed collecting, restoring and repairing antique farm equipment. He is survived by his wife, Emmabelle Harris, and 2 children, Myron Harris and Carolyn Harris. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Wednesday, March 18, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Wayne County 4-H. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -