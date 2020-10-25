1/
Robert E. House
Robert E. House

Cambridge City - Robert E. House, 91, of Cambridge City, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at ArborTrace in Richmond. He was born in Preble county, Ohio on January 2, 1929 to Leonard L. and Flossie (Wolfe) House. He graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Ohio in 1947. Bob married Ula Marie Ammerman on October 21, 1951 at Jacksonburg Christian Church. They lived in Ohio until moving to Cambridge City in 1963.

Bob was an active member of Jacksonburg Christian Church. He was a lifelong farmer and raised Shorthorn cattle. He was a herdsman at Tulleevin Farm in Lebanon, Ohio and worked at the Centerville Stockyards for many years. Bob served as secretary of the Indiana Shorthorn Association for many years, was a 4-H leader and a member of the Wayne County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ula Marie (Ammerman) House; 3 children, Maralee (Mike) Edmondson, Brian (Patty) House and Nolan (Tami) House; 4 grandchildren, Lisa (John) Webber, Matthew Edmondson, Katie (fiance' Tommy Beales) and Chad House; 5 great-grandchildren, Molly, John, Benjamin, James and Catherine Webber; nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Lowell M. House and sister Pauline Shumaker.

Friends may call from 11 am until the start of the funeral service at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City. Interment will follow at Jacksonburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.waskoms.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
