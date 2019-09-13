|
Robert E. Mullins
Richmond - Robert E. Mullins, age 73, of Richmond, died Tuesday morning (September 10, 2019) at Reid Health. He was born in Richmond on September 30, 1945 to William and Hazel Mae Dill Mullins and had lived here all of his life. He was a retired 39 year employee of Dana Corporation. He enjoyed boating, spending time with family and friends and restoring old cars. Bob received great satisfaction from keeping a meticulous lawn
Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Melanie Mullins; children Tony Robert (Debbie) Mullins of Elwood, Bobbi Jo Mullins of Fairmount, Cindy Lynne (Tony) Bennie of Fairmount, Derek (Pam) Bergfield of Richmond, Christi Diane (Gary) Pringle of Middlebury and Gari Ann (Jason) Szymanowski of Richmond; brother Danny (Cissy) Mullins of Webster; 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, an aunt, nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob also leaves very special friends of 40 years, Mike and Debbie LaFuze and Carolyn and the late Julius Horn. In addition to his parents, brothers Ronnie, Donnie and Gary Mullins are also deceased
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday (September 15, 2019) in Riggle - Waltermann Mortuary. Steve Bray will officiate. Burial will be in Webster Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday (September 15, 2019) from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Fountain City Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 5600 US 27 North, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 13, 2019