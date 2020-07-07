1/1
Robert E. Naylor
Richmond - Robert Eugene, "Bobby" Naylor, 58, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2020, at Reid Hospital. He was born to Walter David Naylor and Freda Beeson Naylor on October 7, 1961. He spent most of his life as a resident of Hagerstown but resided in Richmond at the time of his passing. He is survived by his siblings, Teresa (Jack) Black and David Naylor. He is the beloved uncle of Jay (TIffany) Black, Christy (David) Hutchens, Julie (Jacob) Baker, Jonathan (Stephanie) Black, Tiffany Naylor, Lindsey (Toby) Davis, 5 great nieces and 2 great nephews. Per Bobby's wishes there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to your local library in Bobby's memory as he was a lover of books. Interment ceremony to be held at West Lawn Cemetery in Hagerstown at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com




Published in The Palladium-Item from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
