Eaton, OH - Robert E. Tamplin, age 76, of Eaton, OH and formerly of Lewisburg, OH went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his daughter's residence. He was born February 12, 1944 in West Sonora, OH to the late Robert E. Tamplin and Donna (Holsinger) Knose. He was a graduate of Lewisburg High School; and was a member of the Covenant of Peace Church, Eaton, OH. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Karen Sue Tamplin in 1996; and son Jason Lee Tamplin, Sr. in 2009. He is survived by his son Robert W. (Dannette) Tamplin of Greenville, OH; daughter Deanna (Jason) Moles of Eaton OH; grandchildren Robert Blake Tamplin, Shawn Lehman, Braden Robert Moles, Ethan Christopher Moles, Bryanna Tamplin, J.T. Tamplin, Dylan Bugher; great grandchildren Jenson Tamplin, Parker Tamplin and Harmony Tamplin; sisters Linda Miller and Carolyn Marker; sister-in-law Jackie (Gary) McDaniel; brothers-in-law Larry Adams and Leonard Sanders; many nieces and nephews; and numerous friends. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Covenant of Peace Church, 4745 State Route 127 North, Eaton, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the church with Dr. Rev. Raymond Rothwell officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Lewisburg. Memorial contributions may be sent to Covenant of Peace Church and to , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton OH 45420. Girton Schmidt and Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020