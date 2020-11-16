1/
Robert E. "Bobby" Young Jr.
Robert E. "Bobby" Young Jr.

Centerville, Ind. - Robert E. "Bobby" Young Jr., age 82, of Centerville, Indiana, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.

Born November 28, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to Robert E. and Faye Lephart Young Sr., Bobby was a life-long resident of this community. He was a farmer. Bobby enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his sister, Marjorie L. Huffman of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Alma Showalter and Peggy Hensley.

A private graveside service for Robert E. "Bobby" Young Jr. will be held at Earlham Cemetery with Dr. Darrel Kepler officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hillcrest Baptist Church, 3469 Hillcrest Road, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
