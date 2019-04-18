Robert Earl Boldrey



Richmond - Robert Earl Boldrey, age 98, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at Arbor Trace Exceptional Senior Living.



Born April 13, 1921, in Richmond, Indiana, to John E. and Alice M. Baker Boldrey, Robert was a life-long resident of this community. He was a 1939 graduate of Morton High School. Robert served in the United States Army Air Corps during WWII and participated in the V-J Day Celebration in New York City's Times Square in the summer of 1945. He retired as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service. Robert was a member of the Webb Lodge No. 24, Free & Accepted Masons; Indianapolis Valley of Scottish Rite; Indianapolis Murat Shrine; American Legion Harry Ray Post #65; and American Federation of Musicians. He was affiliated with the Whitewater Scottish Rite and Tarum Shrine. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church in Richmond for over 90 years. He was a gifted musician and used his talents with multiple instruments to bring enjoyment to many people over the years.



Survivors include his daughters, Doris Jean (Fredrick Thomas) Martin of Columbia, Maryland, Darlene Sue (Jack) Bowen of Richmond, and Deborah Anne Miller of Connersville, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Betty Jean Brant Boldrey, who died May 5, 2005; parents; sisters, Olive Belle Rees, Beatrice Anne Reid, and Patricia J. Reisert; brother, Richard Boldrey; and son-in-law, Benjamin Miller.



Visitation for Robert Earl Boldrey will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Hay of First Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery in New Madison, Ohio, with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Independent Living Center of Eastern Indiana, 1818 West Main Street, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 18, 2019