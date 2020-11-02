Robert Edwin "Bob" Groff
Richmond, IN - Robert Edwin "Bob" Groff 82 of Richmond died November 1, 2020 at Reid Health after a long illness. He was born May 24, 1938 in Richmond to Edwin and Martha Harter Groff and lived here all his life. He retired as a Railroad Engineer working for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Penn Central Railroad, Conrail, and C&O Railroad. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen. He was a veteran of the National Guard. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years Patricia, three children Cheryl (Keith) Weatherholt of New Albany, Karen Coates of New Albany, and Larry (Tammy) Groff of Richmond, five grandchildren James (Lisa) Zwissler, Dr. Megan (Daniel Block) Landis M.D., Michelle (Derek) Huber, Dr. Tyler (Angela) Groff Ph.D., and Katelyn Groff, nine great grandchildren Connor, Allie, and Jake Zwissler, Will, Reagan, Quinn, and Grace Block, Vance Huber, and Lucas Groff, his brother-in-law Raymond Adkins, and one niece. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Nancy Adkins, two nephews, and his son-in-law Kip Coates.
Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Burial will be in St. Andrew's Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to the National Kidney Foundation
911 E 86th St #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com
.