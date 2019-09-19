|
|
Robert Eugene "Bob" Sharpe
Richmond - Robert Eugene "Bob" Sharpe, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Arbor Trace.
Born July 25, 1932, in Richmond, Indiana, to Kenneth and Lillian Stowe Sharpe, Bob lived in Richmond most of his life. He graduated from Richmond High School and attended Community College of the Air Force. Bob joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served in Alaska before it became a state. Bob was the owner of Sharpe-Widau Pontiac Buick Olds GMC in Connersville, Indiana, Sharpe Chevrolet in Liberty, Indiana, and Sharpe & Son Trucking in Liberty. He formerly worked in sales at a Ford dealership in Kansas and a Dodge dealership in Colorado. Bob was a member of American Legion Post #122 in Liberty. He enjoyed fishing. Bob loved animals and traveling with his friends and family, including trips around the country to attend his grandchildren's sporting events and graduations. He also had a passion for visiting the mountains.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Gwendolyn Mae Brockmeier Sharpe; daughters, Marcia (Dan) Seidel of St. Charles, Missouri, and Diane Sharpe of Richmond; sons, Mike Sharpe of Liberty and Gary Sharpe of St. Augustine, Florida; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Sharpe; parents; and brother, William "Bill" Sharpe.
A memorial visitation for Robert Eugene "Bob" Sharpe will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 19, 2019