Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel A.M.E. Church
200 South 6th Street
Richmond, IN
View Map
Robert F. Hughes


Robert F. Hughes Obituary
Robert F. Hughes

Richmond, Indiana - Robert F. Hughes age 81, passed away April 23rd, 2019. He was born August 4th, 1937, to Millard and Geneva Hughes in Richmond, Indiana.

Robert was a JC Penney Manager for 32 years at various locations. His interests were classic cars, country music and Genealogy. He also served on the Merritt Board for the Sheriff's Department.

He is survived by his wife: Portia Carpenter Hughes; daughter: Deborah (Jay) Zaiser of Iowa; son: Robert (Leean) Hughes of Texas; four grandchildren: Shannon, Robert Alexander, Rachael and Morgan; and a sister: Joyce Hughes.

Special thanks to Arbor Trace Medical Team for their loving care to Bob, and allowing him to fulfill his wishes of "Going Home".

Funeral services will be held at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 200 South 6th Street, Richmond, Indiana, 47374, on Friday, April 26th, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Freddie Banks officiating. Family and friends may visit Friday at the church beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 25, 2019
