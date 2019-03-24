|
Robert Fields
Richmond - Robert D. "Rob" Fields of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Richmond.
Rob was born on February 20, 1957 in Connersville, to Robert and Joan Sheehy Fields. He was raised in the Connersville area and upon graduation from Connersville High School, began his life adventures by attending Anderson University and the University of Colorado. In the early 90s, Rob was the assistant Golf Pro at the Connersville Country Club. Although Rob held a variety of jobs throughout his life, including ski instructor and musical agent, he always returned to his love of music, and will be most remembered for his piano, guitar and vocal skills, talents that were given to him by God at his birth. Rob used those talents to provide praise and worship music for several local churches in the area, taught guitar and piano lessons, and entertained as both a solo performer and with local bands.
Rob's love of music, nature, snow skiing, bicycling and fun will live on with his two sons: David R. Fields of Atlanta, Georgia and Joseph T. Fields of Bloomington; his sons' mother: Elizabeth "Beth" Holtel Fields of Richmond; Rob will also be missed by Ms. Macel Kaufmann, who was his companion and partner in adventures for the last several years. Other survivors include his sister: Ann Crist of Arizona; brother: Christopher Crist and sister: Patsy Daniel, both of Connersville; several nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his special and faithful friends: Dave Oakley, Molly and Gary Keener and all the folks at the "Holtel Gatherings", where Rob was always the instigator and the center of fun.
Rob is preceded in death by his father; mother: Joan McClay; nephew: Jacob Crist.
Memorial services for Rob will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Showalter Blackwell Long Funeral Home, Myers Chapel, Connersville, with Gary Keener officiating following cremation. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. For additional information and features, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 24, 2019