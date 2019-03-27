|
Robert G. Redmon
Middletown, Ohio - Robert G. Redmon, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Louisville, KY on May 3, 1946 to Gilbert and Elsie (Ralph) Redmon.
Robert is preceded in death by his brothers, Allen and Glenn Redmon. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Baker) Redmon; daughters, Shannon Halsey, Rachel Ghrist, and Emily Homer; son, Adam Homer; grandchildren, Karrah, Kyler, David, Susan, Shawn, Timothy and Aidan, great grandson, Silas; sisters, Judith Kirberg, Phyllis Thompson, Cheryl Whyte and brother, Gary Redmon.
Funeral services are Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 3333 Backmeyer Rd, Richmond, IN with Bishop Scott Lee officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11am-1pm.Burial in Bethel Cemetery, Fountain City, IN. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 27, 2019