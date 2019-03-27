Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
at the church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints
3333 Backmeyer Rd
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Redmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert G. Redmon


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert G. Redmon Obituary
Robert G. Redmon

Middletown, Ohio - Robert G. Redmon, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Louisville, KY on May 3, 1946 to Gilbert and Elsie (Ralph) Redmon.

Robert is preceded in death by his brothers, Allen and Glenn Redmon. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Baker) Redmon; daughters, Shannon Halsey, Rachel Ghrist, and Emily Homer; son, Adam Homer; grandchildren, Karrah, Kyler, David, Susan, Shawn, Timothy and Aidan, great grandson, Silas; sisters, Judith Kirberg, Phyllis Thompson, Cheryl Whyte and brother, Gary Redmon.

Funeral services are Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, 3333 Backmeyer Rd, Richmond, IN with Bishop Scott Lee officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 11am-1pm.Burial in Bethel Cemetery, Fountain City, IN. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now