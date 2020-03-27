|
Robert Gwilt
Liberty - Robert "Bob" Lisle Gwilt, age 82, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born on August 4, 1937 in Lawton, Michigan and is the son of the late Robert and Cora (Haywood) Gwilt.
On August 8, 1959, he married Marlene Hampton in Galien, Michigan. They were blessed with more than 60 years of marriage.
Bob attended technical school for animal health and nutrition. His life's work was in the livestock feed industry where he spent more than 40 years. Most recently he was employed by Gro-Tec as a livestock nutrition specialist.
Bob was a member of the Liberty Masonic Lodge #58 F & AM for over 30 years. He was also a long time member of the NRA.
Bob loved to tell stories to his family and friends. In his early years, he played in a semi-pro baseball league in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He always had a passion for horses. Bob was a farrier and had shod horses for many years.
Along with his wife of 60 years, he will be greatly missed by his daughters, Kathy (Mike) Beasley and Teri Barley; his son, Robert Charles (fiancé, Kim Conley) Gwilt; his 7 grandchildren, Kyle (Janna) Crowder, Allison (Dustin) Tipton, Kristi (Austin) Oglesby, Kara Gwilt, Skylar Gwilt, Jarrett Beasley and Justin Beasley; 3 great grandchildren, Zoe and Nora Tipton and Ben Oglesby; his brother, Richard (Carol) Gwilt; and his nephews, Rick (Carmelina) Gwilt, Craig Gwilt, and Brian Gwilt.
A private service for Robert will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020