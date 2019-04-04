|
|
Robert "Bob" Hays
Richmond - Robert "Bob" Hays, age 64, of Richmond passed away suddenly at his home on Monday (April 1, 2019). Bob was born on October 28, 1954 to Sheldon and Cora Bond Hays in Richmond, Indiana. He was an Army veteran and after the service he worked for Workone helping others find employment. Bob was an avid reader and sci-fi nerd. He was an organ donor and was known to put others needs before his own. Bob's kids and grandson were the center of his world but loved all his family.
Survivors include wife Cathy Cross Hays; mother Cora Hays; children Abby (Mitchell) Gehle, Julia, Samantha and Luke Hays and godson Nash; grandson DJ; brothers in-law Mike Cross and Jeff (Kim) Cross; sister in-law Sue (Jim) Mitchell; nieces Gretchen and Lauren; nephews Mark, Jake, Andy and Justin; several aunts, uncles and cousins; close family friends Judi and Mike Fry. Bob is preceded in death by his father Sheldon Hays and brother Ron Hays.
Service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday (April 6, 2019) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (121 South 18th Street). Burial will immediately follow at Lutherania Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Saturday (April 6, 2019) at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to AMVETS (110 E Pearl St, Greens Fork, IN 47345)
Published in The Palladium-Item on Apr. 4, 2019