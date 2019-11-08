|
|
Robert Hugh Mikesell
Richmond - Robert Hugh Mikesell, age 62, of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, November 8, 2019, at Reid Health.
Rob was born May 29, 1957, in Richmond, Indiana, to Donald and Betty Foote Mikesell. He was a 1975 graduate of Centerville High School, where he was the Tri-Eastern Conference distance running champion. He continued his running career at Wabash College, lettering eight times in cross country and track and winning the six-mile run at the 1976 Indiana Little State Championship. Rob earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Wabash College in 1979 and was a proud member of Phi Kappa Psi. He formerly worked as an inspector for OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration). At his time of death, Rob selflessly chose to help others by being an organ donor. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his father, Donald Mikesell of Richmond; brother, David (Kelly) Mikesell of Carmel, Indiana; nephew, Dr. Carter Mikesell of Akron, Ohio; aunt, Marilyn Ramey of Bloomington, Indiana; numerous cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Visitation for Robert Hugh Mikesell will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor John R. Walker officiating. Private burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Wabash College, Attn: Advancement, 301 West Wabash Avenue, Crawfordsville, IN 47933-0352. In the memo line, please write, Robert Mikesell - cross country.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019