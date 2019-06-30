|
|
Robert Joseph Ridge
Indianapolis - Robert Joseph "Bob" Ridge, Sr. passed away at his home in Indianapolis on June 3, 2019 of natural causes. He was born on Dec 28,1943 in Richmond, IN to Robert Maxwell Ridge and Mary Darrah Ridge. He married Virginia Lynn "Ginger" White. She passed away on Sep 30, 2007. He was also preceded in death by his parents and youngest brother Charles Leroy "Chuckie" Ridge who died as an infant; and by his half-brothers John, Raymond "Alvin", Delbert, and David Ridge and by his half- sister Mabel Ridge. The older half- siblings were the children of Robert Maxwell Ridge and his first wife Eva Cummings Ridge.
He is survived by his son Robert J Ridge II, his daughter Michelle Estes; granddaughter Stephanie Lynn Evans, grandsons Jonathan Reed, Mathew Reed and Kevin Holland; great grandson Owen Evans; sisters Erma Day and Betty Cox, brother William "Bill" Ridge; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was a 1962 graduate of Jackson High School in Campbellstown, OH. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a retired Engineer from the CSX Railroad. He enjoyed fishing, boating, ice-fishing and spending time at the Legion and VFW with his fellow comrades. He was a member of American Legion Post #355 and VFW Post #5864.
Bob was cremated. Bob and Ginger will share a mausoleum space for two in the Liberty Building, Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, 1977 South SR 135, Greenwood, IN.
A private Military Honors graveside service was held June 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, Greenwood, IN.
Albertson's Mortuary, Indianapolis, IN was entrusted with the arrangements.
Preferred memorials are to the .
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 30, 2019