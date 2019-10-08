|
|
Robert L. "Bob" Bullock
Williamsburg - Robert L. "Bob" Bullock, 61, of Williamsburg, Indiana, passed away on October 5, 2019 at the Dayton VA Hospice Center after a hard-fought battle with Melanoma. Bob was born on December 18, 1957 in Richmond, Indiana to O.D. Bullock and the late Phyllis Jean Kohr Suthard.
Bob attended Northeastern and Richmond Schools, and graduated from Richmond High School in 1976. Bob served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1977-1980, where he served as a Hospital Corpsman at Portsmouth Naval Hospital. After being honorably discharged, he came home to start a family. He worked at Wayne Works and then as a pest control technician for Earlywine Pest Control for nearly 25 years, where he was widely known as "Bug Bob." He most recently worked for the City of Richmond at the Middlefork Reservoir Service Center, where he enjoyed the beautiful morning view, sharing coffee with the regular visitors, and watching the bald eagles soar over the water. Bob was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Reds, and IU basketball. He loved to play golf and spend time outdoors.
Bob will be so deeply missed by his daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and John Green; parents, O.D. and Bev Bullock; sisters, Cathy Chamberlin and Amy (Kevin) Fouche; his best little buddy, Jack; aunts; uncle; nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family; and many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Helen Bullock, who passed away on January 9, 2019; son, Eric Brian Bullock, who passed away on June 10, 2019; mother, Phyllis Jean Kohr Suthard, who passed away on March 7, 2019; and sister, Cindy Suthard.
Bob's life will be celebrated at 6:00 pm on Friday, October 11 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City, Indiana. Please come prepared to pay tribute to Bob's gift for gab by sharing one of your own Bob stories. Following the service, the Wayne County Honor Guard will conduct military rites. Family and friends may gather from 4-6 pm on Friday, October 11 at the funeral home. Per Bob's wishes, he will be laid to rest privately at the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veterans organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 8, 2019