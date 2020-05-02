Services
Culberson Funeral Home
Robert L. Davis Obituary
Hagerstown - Robert Lawrence Davis, 84, of Hagerstown, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Arbor Trace. He was born in Hagerstown on July 27, 1935 to L. Gordon and Ola Mae (Talbert) Davis and was a life long resident of the Hagerstown area. He was a barber and insurance agent, both for many years. He served with the US Army. He was a member of American Legion Post 333 and of Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. He was an avid golfer. Survivors include a son, Bradley Davis; 3 grandchildren, Ian Davis, Briana Davis and Shawna Myers Caldwell; 4 great-grandchildren and a sister, Linda Allen (Ed). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Davis, in 2012, a son, Tony Davis in 2018 and a brother, Jerome Davis. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Saturday, May 9, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Pastor John Huff will officiate. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Due to health regulations, the number of people in attendance at any given time will be limited.

Memorials may be made to Hagerstown First United Methodist Church. You are encouraged to leave condolences and share memories with the family at www.culbersonfh.com, where a recording of the service will be available.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 2 to May 5, 2020
