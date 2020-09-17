Robert L. HofmannRichmond - Robert L. Hofmann, age 80, of Richmond, died Friday evening (September 11, 2020) at Reid Health. He was born in Milton, Indiana on May 5, 1940 to Paul and Myrtle Bradburn Hofmann and had lived in this area most of his life. He was a graduate of Short High School in Liberty, Indiana. Bob had owned and operated the former Consolidated Tire and most recently operated his own lawn care service. Bob served in the United States Marine Corp where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He followed with 2 years in the Reserves, two years in the National Guard and then 2 years at Naval Avionics. He had served as town marshal in Liberty. Bob was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. In 1970 he began his adult association with Scouting by serving in various local activities. He served as Troop Master of Troop 20 and on numerous projects and committees at the District level. He loved following NASCAR, was an avid fisherman and a big fan of the Indianapolis Colts and of the Cincinnati Reds. He was very fond of and known for his admonition: "once a Marine…always a Marine".Bob is survived by his wife Charolette Charles Hofmann; children Melissia Hofmann, Kim Baker, Keith Hofmann; grandchildren Makaila Jacob, Dylan Jacob, Jamie Stephen, Tammy Allen; great grandchildren Kai Stephen, Wyrn Stephen, Liam Allen; siblings Susie Clevenger, Dondee Clevenger, Rick Clevenger, Laney Clevenger; step-father Don Clevenger. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tammy Marie Hofmann and sisters Amy Alcorn, Donna Brower and Linda Hubbard.Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday (September 21, 2020) in Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Pastor Brett Karanovich will officiate. Burial with military rites by the Wayne County Honor Guard will follow in Earlham Cemetery. Friends may call on Monday (September 21, 2020) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Hofmann Funeral Fund in care of Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary