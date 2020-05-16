Services
Robert L. Jones


1934 - 2020
Robert L. Jones Obituary
Robert L. Jones

Connersville, Ind. - Robert L. Jones, age 86, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Majestic Care in Connersville.

Born January 30, 1934, in Saxton, Kentucky, to George and Anna "Edna" Bird Jones, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He moved to Wayne County, Indiana, in 1951. Bob retired from Wallace Metals in Richmond after 22 years and had previously worked at the former MEG in Cambridge City, Indiana. He was a member of Galilean Baptist Church in Centerville, Indiana. Bob was a good, godly man.

Survivors include his daughter, Sue Brandenburg of Irvine, Kentucky; granddaughter, Jerrica Lee Brandenburg of Irvine; sister, Francis (Forrester) Carrier of Richmond; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Iva Sue Caudill, Reba Elise Adkins, and Betty Jo Moore; and brothers, Frank and Johnny Jones.

Services for Robert L. Jones will be private. Private graveside service will be held at Goshen Cemetery with Pastor John C. Jones and Pastor Gary Click officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 16 to May 17, 2020
