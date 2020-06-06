Robert L. Merchanthouse
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the memorial service and celebration of life for Bob Merchanthouse on June 27,2020 at Forest Hills Country Club has been postponed until further notice.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.