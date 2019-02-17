Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Centerville, IN - Robert Lake Warner, 95 died at Reid Health on February 12, 2019 from a fall at home. Bob was born on January 25, 1924 in Centerville, IN. to Wheeler Lake and Mamie Bowlan Warner.

He graduated from Centerville High School in 1941. When World War ll came he enlisted in the Army, and was chosen as a cadet for the Air Force Pilot Training. He became a B-17 pilot in the 15th Air Force, 2nd Bomb squad stationed in Europe and after the war ended, in Italy as a photo officer. He stayed in the Air Force Reserves, retiring as a Major. He came to Earlham College under the GI Bill, where he graduated with a degree in Geology in 1953. He started to work at the Richmond City Engineering Dept. where met and married his wife Rowena Seaney in 1956. Together they reared 4 sons and built a home on the Airport Road. After the birth of their second son in 1959 Bob came to work at Earlham College as Technician in the Self-Instruction Project and taught machine shop. He served in various capacities as technician for the Mock Up Lab for the Science Dept. and Technical Associate for the Instructional Dept., even maintaining the typewriters on campus, retiring at the age of 89 when he had a stroke. After open heart surgery 5 years ago he continued to be involved with family. Bob was a quiet man, with a gift of being able to "fix anything".

He is survived by his widow Rowena Seaney Warner and 3 sons, Clifford (Diana), Charles (Lora), Darrin, grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Caleb, Brock, Brice, Shelby and Nicholas and great grandchildren Ben, Sam, Mathew, William and Evelyn. Step granddaughter Polena also survives.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother George, sister Joyce Lafuse, and son David Warner.

A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 p.m. on May 11, 2019 at Community Funeral Home in Richmond. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 17, 2019
