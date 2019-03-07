|
Robert Lawrence Lafuze
Greenwood - Robert Lawrence Lafuze, 55, died unexpectedly of a pulmonary embolism, Friday, March 1 at his home. Robert was born to Joan Esterline Lafuze and the late Ralph O. Lafuze in Richmond Indiana. Robert attended Hagerstown elementary school, Joseph Moore middle school in Richmond, Muncie Burris High School and graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1982. He lived in Hagerstown until moving to Indianapolis in 1988. He moved to his home in Johnson County in November of 2017.
He was an avid reader who was also a writer with work published when he was in high school. Robert loved music of all kinds, but his favorite was classic rock, especially Kiss, Heart, Rush, ACDC, The Beatles and Pink Floyd. Robert worked out at the National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) with his trainer, Claudia Van Arsdale. He openly acknowledged his diagnosis of schizophrenia and shared his experience in many ways. His willingness to educate others, and his amazing courage were an inspiration to his family and his many friends.
Robert is survived by his mother; sisters, Jeannette (John) Ogborn, Leanne Lafuze (Brent Lighty), and Mary (Steve) Comer; Aunts, Mary McGarvey, Jan Yosha, Rosemary (D. Robert) Brasie, and Janice (Richard) Kingman; nieces, Jessica Bleich, Erin (Ethan) Spencer, Kayla Comer, and Layla Raber; nephews Thomas Comer and Shawn Adams. He is also survived by many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dorothy and James (Jim) C. Esterline and Dorothy and Winston K. Lafuze, his father, two cousins and an aunt. The family wishes to thank wonderful care providers who have joined our family team over the past ten years. They are Irma Boyett, Eileen Huber, Janice Wilkins and Lisa Hampton.
Visitation and the service will be at North United Methodist Church at 3808 North Meridian Street Friday, March 8 from 3:00 until 7:00 with a Celebration of Life beginning immediately following visitation at 7:00 PM. On Saturday, March 9 all wishing to attend Robert's graveside service will gather in the parking lot of the Crown Hill funeral home at 10:15 AM to process to the burial site. Robert was a member of NIFS, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Indiana, North United Methodist Church, and an associate member of Ransom Place. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation either to North United Methodist Church at 3808 North Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46208; or to NAMI Indiana online at namiindiana.org or by mail at 921 East 86th Street Suite 130, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences can be made at http://www.crownhill.org/obituary/298259/Robert-Lafuze/.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 7, 2019