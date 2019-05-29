Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pentecostal Tabernacle
480 West Eaton Pike
Richmond, IN
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Pentecostal Tabernacle
480 West Eaton Pike
Richmond, IN
Robert Lee Mason


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Lee Mason Obituary
Robert Lee Mason

New Paris - Robert Lee Mason 70 of New Paris passed away in his home surrounded by family and friends May 27, 2019. He was born August 29, 1948 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky to Emanuel and Bessie Hansel Mason and lived in this area most of his life.

He was a self-employed plasterer and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

He was a member of the Pentecostal Tabernacle.

Robert was an avid hunter, woodworker and antique collector. He loved children and was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his mother Bessie Mason of New Paris, his friend for 11 ½ years Joyce Covert of Muncie, six children Brian Mason of Hinesville, GA., Robert Lee Jr. (Wendy) Mason of Clay City, KY., Bradley Durham of Myrtle Creek, OR., Charlotte Crye of Clay City, KY., Robin O'Deere of Indianapolis, twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three brothers Larry (Betty) Mason of Shelbyville, Ronnie (Ann) Mason of Richmond, one sister Altheia Mason of New Paris, a special cousin and a million dollar blessing Martha Rose; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, one daughter Linda Mason, one grandson Brandon Mason, two brother's James Mason, Rodney Mason, one sister Judy Hannah.

Services will be 10:00AM Saturday June 1, 2019 at the Pentecostal Tabernacle 480 West Eaton Pike, Richmond, Indiana 47374 with Pastor Daniel Edwards and Pastor Tyler Luck officiating; burial will be at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris. Friends may call from 5:00PM to 8:00PM Friday May 31, 2019 at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 29, 2019
