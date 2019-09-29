|
|
Robert Lee Vanover
Greens Fork - Robert Lee Vanover 71 of Greens Fork passed away September 25, 2019 in his home. He born September 13, 1948 in Bristol, Virginia to Lee and Perrnie Craft Vanover and lived in this area most of his life.
He was a Vietnam Era Army veteran and was a member of the American Legion.
Robert worked Thorough Systems in Centerville in Shipping and Receiving.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years Phyllis Vanover, four children Robert Dorian (Kathy) Vanover of Greens Fork, Laura Disborough of Richmond,Eric Burke of Springfield, Mo., Michael (Glena) Burke of Clinton, OK., nine grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one sister Martha Breeden of Cambridge City, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter Amy Vanover, two sisters Marie Vanover, and Beverly Ledbetter.
Services will be 1:00 PM Monday September 30, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Kim Young officiating; burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.stegallberheideorr.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 29, 2019