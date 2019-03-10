Services
Miller Moster Robbins Funeral Home
1704 Grand Ave
Connersville, IN 47331
(765) 825-5641
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:30 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
Connersville - Robert Leo Ripberger, 94, of Connersville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2019, at his residence.

He was born October 15, 1924, in Fayette County, the eldest of eleven children of Harry Leo and Grace White Ripberger. He attended Milton, Fairview, and St. Gabriel Schools

On June 26, 1948, he was married to Mabel Irene Noah in St. Gabriel Church. Mrs. Ripberger passed away on January 4, 1971. For many years, he farmed in Fayette County. An auto mechanic for over 55 years, he worked at Vivian Buick in Richmond and Connersville, was parts manager at the McAfee GM Dealership here, and had also worked with his brothers, Charles and James Ripberger in their garages. He retired in 2008.

One of the things he enjoyed most was family gatherings.

He was a member of St. Gabriel Church and had been a member of the Moose Lodge.

Survivors include a daughter, Linda Kay (Jerry) Jones of Everton; a son, Robert E. (Lorinda K.) Ripberger of Arlington, IN; five grandchildren: Robert P. Ripberger, Rodney Lawrence, Darla S. Guzzman, Jennifer I. Gaylord and Jacob L. Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters: Phyllis Glaub, Pat Boughner, Joyce (Richard) Houseworth, Marilyn (John) Anderson and Carolyn Hall; two brothers: Donald (Darlene) Ripberger and David (Janice) Ripberger; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Kenneth Ripberger, a sister, Wilma Haselby, and two brothers, Charles and James Ripberger.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dustin Boehm at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in St. Gabriel Church and burial will be in Dale Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 until 8 p.m. on Monday at Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, where the rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Church, and online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 10, 2019
