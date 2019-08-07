|
Robert "Bruce" Luker
formerly of Richmond - Robert "Bruce" Luker, 75, of Belvidere, IL went to be with his Lord on July 6, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1943 in Richmond to Robert and Marjorie Luker. Bruce attended Kitchell School and graduated from Richmond High School. He worked on the family farm until 1996, then was employed by Jordan Hog Farms until his retirement. Bruce loved life, always had a smile on his face and saw the good in everyone.
Survivors include his mother, Marjorie Luker; sister, Phyllis (John Baldridge) Pitzer and a nephew, Phillip Pitzer. Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Robert Luker; and wives, Carol and JoAnn.
No public services were held and interment was in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City.
Memorials in Bruce's memory may be made to the , 5635 W. (6th St., Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 7, 2019