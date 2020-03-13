|
Robert "Bobby Jay" Mann
Richmond, Indiana - Robert "Bobby Jay" Mann age 67, passed away at Reid Health surrounded by his loving family on March 13, 2020. He was born March 21, 1952, to Robert and Evelyn Mann, in Richmond, Indiana.
Bobby Jay was a graduate of Richmond High School and a lifelong resident of Wayne County. He was self-employed as a semi-truck driver. He had a sweet tooth; he loved dark chocolate. He enjoyed his cigars, gardening and farming.
He leaves to cherish his memory; his children, four daughters: Jennifer Mann Talley of Apex, NC, Amber Mann Milton (Camron) of Centerville, IN, Autumn Mann Dupree of Richmond, IN, Summer Jaynes of Richmond, IN; one son: Lucas Mann of Richmond, IN; thirteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; mother: Evelyn Mann of Richmond, IN; brother: Terry Mann of Richmond, IN; three nieces; and one nephew.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Mann.
The family gives special thanks to the Critical Care Nursing Staff at Reid Health.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may visit the funeral home Monday one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020