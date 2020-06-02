Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley
Richmond - Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
Born October 16, 1953, in Santa Monica, California, to Robert Glenn and Helen M. Guild McKinley, Bob moved to Richmond in 1967. He was a 1972 graduate of Richmond High School. Bob retired from Verizon/GTE, where he worked as a technician for over 35 years. Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing baseball and softball, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his mother, Helen McKinley of Martinsville, Indiana; sisters, Judy (Buck) Benge of Lynn, Indiana, and Jeanne (Fred) Roberts of Martinsville; niece, Tricia; nephews, Jonathan, Joshua, Zachary, Samuel, and Brett; great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Jacquelyn Jones.
A memorial service for Robert Michael McKinley will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.