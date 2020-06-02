Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley

Richmond - Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.

Born October 16, 1953, in Santa Monica, California, to Robert Glenn and Helen M. Guild McKinley, Bob moved to Richmond in 1967. He was a 1972 graduate of Richmond High School. Bob retired from Verizon/GTE, where he worked as a technician for over 35 years. Bob enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing baseball and softball, and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother, Helen McKinley of Martinsville, Indiana; sisters, Judy (Buck) Benge of Lynn, Indiana, and Jeanne (Fred) Roberts of Martinsville; niece, Tricia; nephews, Jonathan, Joshua, Zachary, Samuel, and Brett; great-nieces and great-nephews; aunts; uncles; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and sister, Jacquelyn Jones.

A memorial service for Robert Michael McKinley will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Riley Children's Foundation, 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or American Cancer Society, Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved