Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley
Richmond - Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life for Bob from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Richmond - Robert Michael "Rob/Bob" McKinley, age 66, of Richmond, Indiana, died unexpectedly Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life for Bob from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.