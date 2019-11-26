|
|
Rev. Robert N. Holland, 83, of Milton, IN passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. He was born on Dec. 24, 1935 in Heber Springs, Arkansas to Barney and Harriet (Bishop) Holland. Bob served Southern Baptists as a missionary in Arkansas and Eastern Indiana. He both started and pastored many churches during his 60 years of ministry. He was also an entrepreneur and a owned a business in Cambridge City, IN for 20 years. Bob was a punster and loved to laugh, but most of all, he loved his family.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joyce "Jo" (Nelson) Holland; 3 children, Amy (Mark) Kerrigan, Beth (Bruce) Jost and Scott (Tina) Holland; 8 grandchildren, Brad, Stacey, Mark, Liz, Charlotte, Sam, Sydney and John; 6 great grandchildren and a sister, Mary Ahola. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Phil Holland and 7 siblings.
Friends may call from 4 until 7 pm on Friday, Nov. 29 and the funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel in Cambridge City, IN. Burial will be in Frankfort Cemetery in Frankfort, KY on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019