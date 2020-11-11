Robert NiccumRichmond - Robert "Bob" E. Niccum, age 76, died peacefully at his home on November 10, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on February 19, 1944 and was raised on a farm in Wayne County, Indiana. Bob graduated from Whitewater High School in 1962 and then attended Southern Ohio Business College in Cincinnati, Ohio. He began working at Belden Wire and Cable in 1963 before leaving there to work at Alcoa in the mid 1970's. He went to work for Smith Dairy in the early 1980's where he retired in 2006. In 1962, at a basketball game, Bob saw a young girl he had attended elementary school with through the fourth grade. He and the love of his life, Janice Ridenour, began dating and were married on October 26, 1963. They had 57 wonderfully blessed years together. The Smoky Mountains will always hold a special place in their hearts and one they shared with their children and grandchildren. Whether they were walking the 11-mile loop in Cades Cove or just taking in the gorgeous views, he always had a story and a snack to take along. We were never lost because "all the roads lead to Whitewater" and we always found our way home, just on a different path. We will treasure our memories always. Bob enjoyed being outdoors in the yard or relaxing on the front porch with Janice. Each year he would say he would buy a few less tomato plants or flowers to put out but that didn't always happen. Bob loved street rods and old cars and had many beautiful cars over the years, that "would talk to you" as he would say. He attended many of the Shades of Past car shows in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. He loved to be in the workshop with Mom building beautiful things together.Bob is survived by his wife, Janice Ridenour Niccum, daughter, Kimberly (Kevin) Cook, son Mark (Sheila) Niccum. Grandchildren, Mason (Brianna) Niccum, Madison Niccum, Mackenzie & Mallory Cook. Sisters-in-laws, Doris Armstrong of Richmond and Nancy Brehm of Cypress, Texas. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, brothers-in-law Paul Armstrong and Russell Brehm and mother-in-law and father-in-law Herschel and Margaret Ridenour.The Niccum Family would like to thank Dr. Dab and the nurses and staff of the Reid Health Cardiology, the amazing nurses and staff in the Infusion Center, Genevieve Dillon, NP of Palliative Care and the wonderful nurses at Reid Hospice, Melanie and Alyssa.Services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday (November 14, 2020) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Burial will immediately follow at Goshen Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday (November 13, 2020) at the funeral home. Per the family's request, face masks are highly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: Reid Health Cardiology (1100 Reid Pkwy Richmond, Indiana) or the Wayne County Foundation (33 South 7th St. Richmond, Indiana).