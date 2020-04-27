|
Robert Orville Waters
Richmond - Robert Orville Waters, 91, of Richmond died April 26 after a short illness. He was born January 18, 1929 in Richmond to Barney Orville Waters and Edna Waters Polver and lived here all his life. He retired from DANA Corporation in 1981, and attended Richmond High School.
Survivors include his sons Robert D. (Susan) Waters, Mark A. Waters, Michael L. (Bobbie) Waters, nine grandchildren Todd (Tiffany M.) Waters, Sean Waters, Ryan Waters, Phillip Waters, Tiffany S. Waters, Mikea Waters, Broc Waters, Alicia Waters, and Zac (Michelle) Waters, thirteen great grandchildren Cy James, Talan Waters, Trigg Waters, Lilly Waters, Elly Waters, Camilla Waters, Lane Waters, Blake Waters, Hunter Waters, Emma Waters, Jackson Waters, Abigail Waters, and Madelynn Waters, brother Roger Waters, sister Marjorie Conder, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Orville and Lena Waters, and Edna Waters Polver, wife Joyce R. Waters, son Danny O. Waters, grandson Lance R. Waters, twin granddaughters Elizabeth Anne and Rebecca Joyce Waters, his brother William Waters, and sisters Grace Everage, Ruth Waters, and Marilyn Morgan.
Private graveside services are to be held at Spring Lawn Cemetery in New Paris, Ohio with Rev Scott Bell officiating. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020